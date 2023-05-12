ALICE COOPER, MARTY FRIEDMAN, LZZY HALE And Others To Guest On NITA STRAUSS' The Call Of The Void Album; "The Golden Trail" Feat. IN FLAMES Vocalist ANDERS FRIDÉN Streaming

Fresh from the news that she would be continuing her role as guitarist with the legendary Alice Cooper while still performing with popstar Demi Lovato, Los Angeles-born guitar hero and musical force of nature, Nita Strauss, announces her brand new album, The Call Of The Void. Set for release on July 7 via Sumerian Records, it features a number of very special guests. Pre-order the album here.

About the new album, Strauss says, "Some pieces of music come into the world gracefully and easily. This album is not one of them! The Call Of The Void was born kicking and screaming, a labour of love for sure, but also of blood, sweat, and plenty of tears. I couldn't be more proud of the end result. Making this album helped me learn and grow so much as a musician and songwriter and I’m excited to finally unleash it on the world."

"I wanted the follow up to Controlled Chaos to be exciting, new, and fresh, to take listeners to a new place and take myself somewhere new as an artist too. We have some amazing collaborations on this album with incredible musicians, as well as the instrumental guitar music that first inspired me to play."

Regarding the album's title, Strauss continues, "Have you ever been at the top of a high building and had the fleeting thought, '… I could jump right now?'

"This feeling is sometimes called 'The Call Of The Void,' also known as 'high place phenomenon.' It's not a suicidal impulse, rather the exact opposite — a subconscious decision to live your life, to step back from the ledge, and take control. As researcher April Smith aptly put it: 'An urge to jump affirms the urge to live.'"

Today, Strauss has also shared new single "The Golden Trail", featuring In Flames' Anders Fridén. Listen below.

"When I was first learning how to play guitar, In Flames were my Beatles; my first favourite band," Strauss shares. "Anders' iconic vocal style is burned into my mind! To write a song like this and have him sing on it, as a kid who grew up with In Flames posters on my walls, is an absolute dream come true."

"It was a lot of fun to collaborate with Nita on 'The Golden Trail'," says Fridén. "She's an amazing guitar player and I can hear the history of metal flowing through her fingers!"

Tracklisting:

"Summer Storm

"The Wolf You Feed" (feat. Alissa White-Gluz)

"Digital Bullets" (feat. Chris Motionless)

"Through The Noise" (feat. Lzzy Hale)

"Consume The Fire"

"Dead Inside" (feat. David Draiman)

"Victorious" (feat. Dorothy)

"Scorched"

"Momentum"

"The Golden Trail" (feat. Anders Fridén)

"Winner Takes All" (feat. Alice Cooper)

"Monster" (feat. Lilith Czar)

"Kintsugi"

"Surfacing" (feat. Marty Friedman)

"The Golden Trail":

"Winner Takes All":