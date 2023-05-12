ALICE COOPER, MARTY FRIEDMAN, LZZY HALE And Others To Guest On NITA STRAUSS' The Call Of The Wild Album; "The Golden Trail" Feat. IN FLAMES Vocalist ANDERS FRIDÉN Streaming

Guitarist Nita Strauss (Alice Cooper) will release her new album, The Call Of The Wild, on July 7 via Sumerian Records. Pre-order the album here, and listen to the new single, "The Golden Trail" feat. In Flames vocalist Anders Fridén, below.

Tracklisting:

"Summer Storm

"The Wolf You Feed" (feat. Alissa White-Gluz)

"Digital Bullets" (feat. Chris Motionless)

"Through The Noise" (feat. Lzzy Hale)

"Consume The Fire"

"Dead Inside" (feat. David Draiman)

"Victorious" (feat. Dorothy)

"Scorched"

"Momentum"

"The Golden Trail" (feat. Anders Fridén)

"Winner Takes All" (feat. Alice Cooper)

"Monster" (feat. Lilith Czar)

"Kintsugi"

"Surfacing" (feat. Marty Friedman)

"The Golden Trail":

"Winner Takes All":