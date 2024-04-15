ALICE COOPER - New Summer Tour Dates Announced

April 15, 2024, 14 minutes ago

news alice cooper hard rock

ALICE COOPER - New Summer Tour Dates Announced

Don't get too comfortable, Alice Cooper's Too Close For Comfort Tour is only getting bigger with 12 new shows added this Summer. 

Pre-sale tickets + VIP Packages available tomorrow, April 16th at 10am local time with code SICKTHINGS. Tickets on sale April 19th (Costa Mesa on sale April 20th).  

July 
30 - Niagara Falls, ON - Fallsview Casino Resort 
31 - Albany, NY - Palace Theatre

August 
2 - Kalamazoo, MI - Wings Event Center 
4 - Peoria, IL - Peoria Civic Center  
6 - Huber Heights, OH - Rose Music Center at The Heights 
7 - Rockford, IL - BMO Harris Bank Center 
10 - Tulsa, OK - River Spirit Casino and Resort 
11 - Park City, KS - Hartman Arena 
13 - Denver, CO - The Mission Ballroom 
15 - Valley Center, CA - Harrah's Rincon Pavilion
16 - Costa Mesa, CA - Pacific Amphitheater 
17 - Tucson, AZ - Casino De Sol AVA Amphitheater

Alice Cooper's complete tour schedule can be found here.

 

 



Featured Video

KELEVRA - "The Distance"

KELEVRA - "The Distance"

Latest Reviews

Partner Resources