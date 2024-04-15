ALICE COOPER - New Summer Tour Dates Announced
April 15, 2024, 14 minutes ago
Don't get too comfortable, Alice Cooper's Too Close For Comfort Tour is only getting bigger with 12 new shows added this Summer.
Pre-sale tickets + VIP Packages available tomorrow, April 16th at 10am local time with code SICKTHINGS. Tickets on sale April 19th (Costa Mesa on sale April 20th).
July
30 - Niagara Falls, ON - Fallsview Casino Resort
31 - Albany, NY - Palace Theatre
August
2 - Kalamazoo, MI - Wings Event Center
4 - Peoria, IL - Peoria Civic Center
6 - Huber Heights, OH - Rose Music Center at The Heights
7 - Rockford, IL - BMO Harris Bank Center
10 - Tulsa, OK - River Spirit Casino and Resort
11 - Park City, KS - Hartman Arena
13 - Denver, CO - The Mission Ballroom
15 - Valley Center, CA - Harrah's Rincon Pavilion
16 - Costa Mesa, CA - Pacific Amphitheater
17 - Tucson, AZ - Casino De Sol AVA Amphitheater
Alice Cooper's complete tour schedule can be found here.