ALICE COOPER - New Summer Tour Dates Announced

Don't get too comfortable, Alice Cooper's Too Close For Comfort Tour is only getting bigger with 12 new shows added this Summer.

Pre-sale tickets + VIP Packages available tomorrow, April 16th at 10am local time with code SICKTHINGS. Tickets on sale April 19th (Costa Mesa on sale April 20th).

July

30 - Niagara Falls, ON - Fallsview Casino Resort

31 - Albany, NY - Palace Theatre

August

2 - Kalamazoo, MI - Wings Event Center

4 - Peoria, IL - Peoria Civic Center

6 - Huber Heights, OH - Rose Music Center at The Heights

7 - Rockford, IL - BMO Harris Bank Center

10 - Tulsa, OK - River Spirit Casino and Resort

11 - Park City, KS - Hartman Arena

13 - Denver, CO - The Mission Ballroom

15 - Valley Center, CA - Harrah's Rincon Pavilion

16 - Costa Mesa, CA - Pacific Amphitheater

17 - Tucson, AZ - Casino De Sol AVA Amphitheater

Alice Cooper's complete tour schedule can be found here.