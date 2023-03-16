ALICE COOPER On The Return Of Guitarist NITA STRAUSS - "I Never, Ever Take A Musician And Put Them In A Position Where They Can't Revolve Out And Then Revolve Back In"

Alice Cooper is featured in a new interview with Ultimate Classic Rock, in which he talks about his new stage show, recording plans and the 50th anniversary of the chart-topping Billion Dollar Babies.

In the following excerpt, Alice talks about the return of guitarist Nita Strauss, who left the band to do a fall 2022 tour with Demi Lovato.

Asked who initiated the conversation for Nita to come back, Alice reveals, "It was the funniest thing because I always have had a revolving door in my band. If somebody has a thing where they say, "I want to go do this for six months," I go, "OK, go." Absolutely no problem. ... I understood what she was trying to do with Demi, and it worked. It was a good thing. And of course, getting Kane (Roberts) back in was a fan favorite. That was something that was really fun for us and them. And then at the end of it, I said, "You want to come back?" She goes, "Sure." And I went, "OK, great. It's gonna be a whole new show." I never, ever take a musician and put them in a position where they can't revolve out and then revolve back in."

The Alice Cooper North American tour, with an all-new show dubbed "Too Close For Comfort," kicks off in late April in Michigan and continues through late September, including a handful of August stadium shows with Def Leppard and Motley Crue, followed by a co-headlining late summer "Freaks On Parade" tour with Rob Zombie.

Tour dates:

April

28 - Mt. Pleasant, MI - Soaring Eagle Casino + Resort

29 - Youngstown, OH - Covelli Centre

30 - Hershey, PA - The Hershey Theater

May

2 - Fort Wayne, IN - Allen County War Memorial Coliseum

3 - Milwaukee, WI - Miller High Life Theatre

5 - Prior Lake, MN - Mystic Lake Mystic Showroom

6 - Bemidji, MN - Sanford Center

7 - Sioux City, IA - Tyson Events Center

9 - Champaign, IL - State Farm Center

10 - Louisville, KY - Louisville Palace Theater

13 - Knoxville, TN - The Tennessee Theatre

14 - Spartanburg, SC - Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium

15 - North Charleston, SC - Performing Arts Center

17 - Shreveport, LA - Shreveport Municipal Auditorium

18 - Biloxi, MS - Beau Rivage Theatre

20 - Daytona Beach, FL - Welcome to Rockville*



* Festival

With Def Leppard and Mötley Crüe:

August

5 - Syracuse, NY - JMA Wireless Dome

8 - Columbus, OH - The Ohio State University Ohio Stadium

11 - Fargo, ND - Fargodome

13 - Omaha, NE - Charles Schwab Field Omaha

16 - Tulsa, OK - Skelly Field at H.A. Chapman Stadium

18 - El Paso, TX - Sun Bowl Stadium

Freaks On Parade Tour with Rob Zombie:

August

24 - Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion

26 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

27 - West Palm Beach, FL - iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

29 - Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

30 - Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

September

1 - Tinley Park, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

2 - Des Moines, IA - Wells Fargo Arena

5 - Clarkston, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre

6 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

8 - Scranton, PA - The Pavilion at Montage Mountain

9 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

10 - Hartford, CT - The XFINITY Theatre

12 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena

16 - Englewood, CO - Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre *

19 - Ridgefield, WA - RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

20 - Auburn, WA - White River Amphitheatre

22 - Concord, CA - Concord Pavilion

23 - Anaheim, CA - Honda Center

24 - Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre