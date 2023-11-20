ALICE COOPER, PHIL CAMPBELL, STEVE STEVENS, CHRIS HOLMES, NEIL TURBIN, DANKO JONES Among Artists Featured On Call Me Animal: A Tribute To The MC5

Saustex Records announces the new collection, Call Me Animal: A Tribute To The MC5, available now via Bandcamp, and out on double LP, CD, and all streaming platforms on November 24.

Saustex Records is proud to bring you a tribute to one of the most important bands in the history of punk and rock'n'roll - Detroit's MC5. With hard as nails backing tracks provided by Memphis based Joecephus and the George Jonestown Massacre the 22 tracks feature guest stars: Alice Cooper, Keith Morris (Circle Jerks, OFF!), Zal Cleminson (Sensational Alex Harvey Band, Nazareth), Jello Biafra (Dead Kennedys), Wayne Kramer (MC5), Tex Perkins (Cruel Sea, Beasts of Bourbon), Cherie Currie (The Runaways), Mike Watt (The Minutemen, The Stooges), Lydia Lunch, JD Pinkus (Butthole Surfers), Paul Leary (Butthole Surfers), J Mascis (Dinosaur Jr.), Danko Jones, Kim Thayil (Soundgarden), Brett Bradford (Scratch Acid), Eugene Robinson (Oxbow, Whipping Boy), JG Thirlwell (Foetus), Tommy McLoughlin (The Sloths), Norman Westberg (Swans, Heroine Sheiks), Lisa Kekaula (The Bellrays), Steve Stevens (Billy Idol), Phil Campbell (Motorhead), Mickey Raphael (Willie Nelson Band), Jon Mikl Thor (Thor), Chris Holmes (W.A.S.P), Neil Turbin (Anthrax), Johnette Napolitano (Concrete Blonde), Jimbo Mathus (Squirrel Nut Zippers), Steve Selvidge (The Hold Steady, Bash & Pop), Jeff Clayton (Antiseen), Ruyter Suys (Nashville Pussy), Jeff Smith (Hickoids), Richie Stotts (Plasmatics), Chris Connelly (Revolting Cocks, Ministry), Robbi Robb (Asylum Kids, Tribe After Tribe), Billy Gould (Faith No More), WE Are The Asteroid, Brandon Yeagley (Crobot) and Harold Richardson (Negative Approach).

Tracklisting:

"Ramblin’ Rose" - ft. Cherie Currie, Mike Watt, J Mascis

"Kick Out The Jams" - ft. Danko Jones, Kim Thayil

"Rocket Reducer No 62 (Rama Lama Fa Fa Fa)" - ft. Eugene Robinson, Brett Bradford

"Motor City Is Burning" - ft. Lisa Kekaula, Phil Campbell, Mickey Raphael, Steve Stevens

"I Want You Right Now" - ft. Lydia Lunch

"Let Me Try" - ft. Tommy McLoughlin

"Looking At You" - ft. JD Pinkus, Paul Leary

"Call Me Animal" - ft. JG Thirlwell, Norman Westberg

"The American Ruse" - ft. Keith Morris, Zal Cleminson

"Shakin' Street" - ft. Alice Cooper

"Human Being Lawnmower" - ft. Jello Biafra, Wayne Kramer

"Back In The U.S.A." - ft. Jon Mikl Thor, Chris Holmes

"I Can Only Give You Everything" - ft. Tex Perkins

"I Believe To My Soul" - ft. Neil Turbin, Johnette Napolitano

"Thunder Express" - ft. Jimbo Mathus, Steve Selvidge

"Sister Anne" - ft. Jeff Clayton, Ruyter Suys

"Baby Won't Ya" - ft. Jeff Smith, Richie Stotts

"Miss X" - ft. Chris Connelly

"Gotta Keep Movin'"

"Future Now" - ft. Robbi Robb, Billy Gould

"Poison" - ft. WE Are The Asteroid

"Skunk (Sonically Speaking)" - ft. Brandon Yeagley, Harold Richardson

Phil Campbell: "The MC5 knew how to rock."

Danko Jones: "Everything from their name to their look, and to their sound, the MC5 embodied Rock N’ Roll. Kicking against the pricks as much as kicking out the jams was what they were all about. They are the bridge to so many bands today and they must be treasured. Also, it’s always super cool when a band says the word “motherfucker” on their records."

Kim Thayil: "When I think of the bands/music/artists that I love, I think of those that have inspired and influenced me musically. But, I also think of those that have given me some perspective on myself and have helped me navigate my way through society and life with insight, strength, wit and courage. These are the bands and songwriters that have become a component of my identity and character as a musician and as a person. There may be a couple dozen groups/artists that’ve had this kind of impact on my growth and development, but at the absolute top of that list is the MC5."