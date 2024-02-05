ALICE COOPER Returns With "Alice's Attic" Radio Show; Lots Of 2024 Touring On Deck

You can't keep a rock 'n' roll legend off the airwaves! Rock & Roll Hall Of Famer, Alice Cooper, is relaunching his long-running radio show today, Monday, February 5 with a new name and a new syndication partner. "Alice's Attic" will now be syndicated via Superadio.

Cooper will be working with the same creative team from his long-running and much-loved "Nights With Alice Cooper" radio show and the new program will feature a curated mix of classic and some obscure rock, with an occasional "future classic" song, plus Cooper's stories and commentary about the music and artists he features.

New shows will air for five hours Monday through Thursday, with reconfigured shows on weekends. Local radio stations throughout the US and Australia are already airing the show, with additional stations there, as well as in Canada and the UK expected to sign on shortly.

"To all of my insane radio minions, I'm BACK. And if you thought 20 years of 'Nights With Alice Cooper' was weird, just wait until you get into 'Alice's Attic!' Just think about who or what could be lurking in all these dusty old boxes. We've got the same team behind the new show and so you'll find the show fairly familiar, but we're all looking forward to getting a little more creative with introducing new elements to keep things from getting stale. Speaking of stale… what IS that smell??!"

2024 will be a busy year for Cooper, as he has lots of international touring on deck. He will be headed to Australia in April and to Europe in June and July.

Additionally, Cooper will return to the road in the US for another summer trek with Rob Zombie. All dates are below, with additional dates to be announced soon. Cooper's 29th album, Road, is out now via earMUSIC.

Tour dates with Rob Zombie are listed below.

August

20 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater

22 - West Valley City, UT - Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre

24 - Lincoln, NE - Pinnacle Bank Arena

25 - Saint Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center

27 - Milwaukee, WI - American Family Insurance Amphitheater

28 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH - Blossom Music Center

30 - Clarkston, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre

31 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center

September

1 - Maryland Heights, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

3 - Burgettstown, PA - The Pavilion at Star Lake

4 - Syracuse, NY - Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview

6 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center

7 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center

8 - Camden, NJ - Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

10 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live

11 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion

12 - Alpharetta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

14 - Austin, TX - Germania Insurance Amphitheater

15 - The Woodlands, TX - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

17 - Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP

18 - Fort Worth, TX - Dickies Arena