ALICE COOPER's "Poison" Gets Acoustic Treatment From Guitarist THOMAS ZWIJSEN; Video

Thomas Zwijsen has released the new video below, featuring an acoustic classical fingerstyle guitar cover of Alice Cooper's "Poison", from the 1989 album, Trash.

"Poison" became one of Alice's biggest hits, and was also one of Thomas' first solo guitar arrangements made eight years ago, and released on the Nylonized album, available here.

Previously, Thomas collaborated with Alice Cooper guitarist Nita Strauss jamming "The Trooper" and "Aces High" by Iron Maiden.