ALICE COOPER's "School's Out" eCard - Make Yours Today!

Rolling Stone Deutschland spoke with Alice Cooper about touring in the time of "the plague", his choice of guitar players, and the importance of loyalty. Watch below.

During the chat, Alice reveals that he's currently working on two albums with producer Bob Ezrin. He says, "I got in touch with Bob and said, 'Here's 30 songs', and we decided, 'OK, let's do two albums', but the two albums are definitely two different angles of coming into Alice Cooper. One is very hard rock, the other one is a lot... it's hard rock, but it's twisted. And that's all I can say about it right now, because there's a couple of really important things about both albums."

Alice recently announced a run of US dates kicking off September 7 in Bethlehem, PA, and running through October 6 in Prescott Valley, AZ with stops in Buffalo, Atlantic City, Grand Rapids, Memphis, St. Louis and more. Dates below.

New tour dates:

September

7 - Bethlehem, PA - Wind Creek Event Center

9 - Alton, VA- Blue Ridge Rock Festival

11 - Windsor, ON - The Colosseum @ Caesar's

13 - Buffalo, NY - Shea's Buffalo

14 - Binghamton, NY - Visions Arena

16 - Albany, NY - The Palace Theater

17 - Atlantic City, NJ - Tropicana Casino & Resort

18 - Wallingford, CT - Toyota Oakdale Theatre

20 - Muncie, IN - Emens Auditorium

21 - Grand Rapids, MI - DeVos Hall

22 - Hammond, IN - The Venue @ Horseshoe Casino

24 - Louisville, KY - Louder than Life Festival

25 - Chattanooga, TN - Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Auditorium

27 - Memphis, TN - Orpheum Theater

28 - St. Louis, MO - Stifel Theatre

30 - Cedar Rapids, IA - Paramount Theater

October

1 - Springfield, IL - Bank of Springfield Center

4 - Loveland, CO - Budweiser Event Center

6 - Prescott Valley, AZ - Findlay Toyota Center

Alice Cooper's next show takes place tonight, Wednesday, June 15, at Amfiteatr w Dolinie in Charlotta, Poland. His complete tour itinerary can be found here.