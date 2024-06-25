ALICE COOPER's Testimony Shared As He Talks About His Return To Christ - "I Came To Christ Because Of My Fear Of God"; Video

Rock musician Alice Cooper’s powerful testimony is shared as he talks about his return to faith in Jesus Christ, reports GodUpdates.

The world is a lost and fallen place, many whose inhabitants don't know Jesus or may have known Him at one point but have since fallen away. God loves all and does not want to see anyone perish. He even sent His one and only Son to die on the cross, taking our place, but He is a just and righteous God who keeps His word.

For those who fail and refuse to let Jesus Christ into their hearts, Hell awaits them. That's a frightening thought, but in a clip posted on social media, Alice Cooper said it caused him to return to Christ. However, Christ's love ultimately opened Alice's heart, mind and eyes to see and truly understand God.

"I came to Christ because of my fear of God," Alice said. "I totally understood that Hell was not getting high with Jim Morrison."

Read more at GodUpdates, and watch the video below:

Writing, "No more pencils, no more books, no more forgetting the School's Out hooks," Alice recently shared a new lyric video for his end of school year classic, "School's Out". Watch below:

Prior to that, Alice released the video below, stating: "Be a part of the Wild Party and stay in the loop with Alice's presidential campaign! Stay tuned for updates on his campaign kick-off, ongoing virtual rallies, Q&A sessions and more!"

Sign up now at AliceForPresident.com to receive updates on the campaign kick-off, ongoing virtual rallies, and Q&A sessions. Be the first to hear about the latest news and events.