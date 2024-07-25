ALICE COOPER's Trash Turns 35; Get The Story Behind The Album In New Video

Alice Cooper released his eleventh solo studio album, Trash, on July 25, 1989 via Epic Records. The official Alice Cooper YouTube channel has released the video below, along with the following message:

"From the venom of 'Poison' to the heat of 'House Of Fire', take a look back at the story of the record. How time flies when you're breaking all the rules!"

Trash tracklisting:

"Poison"

"Spark In The Dark"

"House Of Fire"

"Why Trust You"

"Only My Heart Talkin'"

"Bed Of Nails"

"This Maniacs In Love With You"

"Trash"

"Hell Is Living Without You"

"I'm Your Gun"