ALICE COOPER Shares New Lyric Video For "School's Out"

Writing, "No more pencils, no more books, no more forgetting the School's Out hooks," Alice Cooper has shared a new lyric video for his end of school year classic, "School's Out". Watch below:

Earlier this week, Alice released the video below, stating: "Be a part of the Wild Party and stay in the loop with Alice's presidential campaign! Stay tuned for updates on his campaign kick-off, ongoing virtual rallies, Q&A sessions and more!"

Sign up now at AliceForPresident.com to receive updates on the campaign kick-off, ongoing virtual rallies, and Q&A sessions. Be the first to hear about the latest news and events.