ALICE COOPER Shares New Lyric Video For "School's Out"
June 12, 2024, an hour ago
Writing, "No more pencils, no more books, no more forgetting the School's Out hooks," Alice Cooper has shared a new lyric video for his end of school year classic, "School's Out". Watch below:
Earlier this week, Alice released the video below, stating: "Be a part of the Wild Party and stay in the loop with Alice's presidential campaign! Stay tuned for updates on his campaign kick-off, ongoing virtual rallies, Q&A sessions and more!"
Sign up now at AliceForPresident.com to receive updates on the campaign kick-off, ongoing virtual rallies, and Q&A sessions. Be the first to hear about the latest news and events.