ALICE COOPER Shares Rare 1971 French TV Interview + Performance Video

Alice Cooper has shared rare footage of his concert at Théâtre des Ambassadeurs in Paris on November 2, 1971 as part of the “Love It To Death” tour. Alice was interviewed for French TV about his musical inspiration and the sources of his image. Watch below:

Alice Cooper's Too Close For Comfort Tour continues with new 2025 tour dates taking over the East Coast this winter. Get tickets at AliceCooper.com/tour.

Tour dates:

January

31 - The Bell Auditorium - Augusta, GA

February

1 - Harrah's Cherokee Casino Resort - Cherokee, NC

2 - Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts - Greensboro, NC

4 - Saenger Theatre Mobile - Mobile, AL

6 - Hard Rock Live Orlando - Orlando, FL

7 - Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall at FSW - Fort Myers, FL

8 - The BayCare Sound - Clearwater, FL

11 - St. Augustine Amphitheatre - St. Augustine, FL