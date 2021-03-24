ALICE COOPER Talks Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame – “I Think IRON MAIDEN Belongs In, I Believe JUDAS PRIEST Belongs In”

Alice Cooper was a guest on The Mistress Carrie Podcast and spoke about the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame, his new album Detroit Stories, and other topics.

Speaking about the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame, Cooper said, “But there's people, to me, where I can't understand why Burt Bacharach's not in the Hall Of Fame. He wrote as many hits as The Beatles. I can't understand why a lot of people… A lot of my people did get in. Paul Butterfield got in, and Laura Nyro got in, and people like that that I thought were way on the backburner, but were really giants in what they were doing.

"So, yeah, I think Iron Maiden belongs in, I believe Judas Priest belongs in — bands that I cannot believe that they've overlooked. But there's a nominating committee, there's a voting thing. I know who I voted for — I voted for the ones that I thought were most deserving to get in there. Not how many records they sold or how popular they were, but how much they contributed something new to rock and roll, or something really valid."

Alice Cooper's new album, Detroit Stories, is available now on CD, CD+DVD Digipak, CD Box Set (including CD, Blu-ray, T-shirt, face mask, torch light and 3 stickers), and 2LP Gatefold.

The DVD and Blu-ray show the incredible live performance “A Paranormal Evening At The Olympia Paris” for the first time on video. With the whole concert culture being shut down due to covid-19, Alice Cooper felt the need to share one of his latest shows with his fans as he cannot wait to get back on the road - better than ever.

Order Detroit Stories here.

Tracklisting:

"Rock ‘N’ Roll"

"Go Man Go" (Album Version)

"Our Love Will Change The World"

"Social Debris"

"$1000 High Heel Shoes"

"Hail Mary"

"Detroit City 2021" (Album Version)

"Drunk And In Love"

"Independence Dave"

"I Hate You"

"Wonderful World"

"Sister Anne" (Album Version)

"Hanging On By A Thread (Don’t Give Up)"

"Shut Up And Rock"

"East Side Story" (Album Version)

Full album preview:

"Social Debris" video:

“Our Love Will Change The World” lyric video:

"Rock 'N' Roll" visualizer: