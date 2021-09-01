ALICE COOPER To Join Fiesta Bowl Founders As Parade Grand Marshals - "It Will Be An Honour"

For the first time in the history of the game, a rock 'n' roller has been chosen to serve as a Fiesta Bowl Parade Grand Marshal, reports AZCentral.com.

Alice Cooper and nine Fiesta Bowl Founders will share the honor when the Desert Financial Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe hits Central Phoenix Saturday, December 18.

The theme of the parade, which honours the organization’s 50th Anniversary, is “Gold Standard: A Commitment to CommUNITY."

The Rock And Roll Hall Of Famer was chosen, as were the founders, because his actions align with the organization’s commitment to driving economic growth, championing charitable causes and executing innovative experiences.

“It will be an honour to serve as Grand Marshal," Cooper said in a press release. "Riding on a float doesn’t sound like a hard job and I can’t wait to do so in my hometown. I appreciate the generosity of Fiesta Bowl Charities in helping Phoenix-area teenagers. It’s great when I see other organizations supporting similar organizations like our Solid Rock Teen Center to get the job done for members of our community.”

