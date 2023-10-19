ALICE COOPER - Watch Recap Video From Road In-Store Album Signing At Michigan's Rock City Music Company

Rock City Music Company (Livonia, Michigan) welcomed iconic rock legend, Alice Cooper, on September 4.

Alice met with fans and signed copies of his brand new LP, Road. This was Alice's second visit to RCMC. Fans from all over the country traveled and braved the record setting temperatures to say "Hello, Hooray" to the man himself. With over 600 fans of all ages in attendance this was the most well attended event in Rock City Music Company's history!

"Special thanks to our partners earMUSIC, Alive! Enterprises, BFD Entertainment, WRIF & WCSX for making this possible!"

- Video Produced by: Chris Honoway, Nick Marocco & earMUSIC

- Video Edited by: Chris Honoway

- Cameras by: Chris Honoway, Kyle Kean & Kyler Clark

Alice Cooper performs tonight, Thursday, October 19, at Pikes Peak Center for the Performing Arts in Colorado Springs, CO. Find his complete tour itinerary here.