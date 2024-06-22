ALICE COOPER, ZAKK WYLDE, BRUCE DICKINSON, ACE FREHLEY And More Talk About Their Near-Death Experiences (Video)

Loudwire has shared a new interview compilation video. Check it out below.

Loudwire: "Rock and metal can be a dangerous business, as each of these stars found out. Watch artists like Zakk Wylde, Alice Cooper, and Bruce Dickinson talk about their brushes with death."

Writing, "No more pencils, no more books, no more forgetting the School's Out hooks," Alice Cooper has shared a new lyric video for his end of school year classic, "School's Out". Watch below:

Alice recently released the video below, stating: "Be a part of the Wild Party and stay in the loop with Alice's presidential campaign! Stay tuned for updates on his campaign kick-off, ongoing virtual rallies, Q&A sessions and more!"

