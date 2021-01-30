ALISSA WHITE-GLUZ And ALEX SKOLNICK Cover QUEEN's "We Are The Champions"
"Here’s something to send you into the weekend," begins Testament guitarist Alex Skolnick. "Alissa White-Gluz (from Arch Enemy) and I on Queen’s 'We Are The Champions'."
"Quick backstory: Last spring, when lockdown 'challenges' were all the rage, we’d been among more than a dozen musicians and singers answering Brian May’s call in a wonderful, elaborate all-star video in tribute to first responders (Scroll back to last Spring to see the full version, with a different vocalist singing each line). For this we created a straight through 'jamming' version, with her voice straight through and remixed by yours truly (not easy, but a fun challenge!)."
"This is a special video posted on both of our Patreon accounts (thank you, patrons!) as a gift during the holidays. Now we are announcing it as it is available to view for all. Enjoy!"
WE ARE THE CHAMPIONS from TheRealAlexSkolnick on Vimeo.