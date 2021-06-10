ALISSA WHITE-GLUZ On "Demons Are Girls Best Friend" Collaboration With POWERWOLF - "I Have To Give Tons Of Respect To Powerwolf For Being So Open To Having Another Artist Step In And Completely Re-Interpret Their Music"

This week, Powerwolf has released an official video for the new version of their song "Demons Are Girls Best Friend", which appears on the Missa Cantorem bonus CD accompanying the new studio album, Call Of The Wild. The song and official video feature Arch Enemy vocalist Alissa White-Gluz's interpretation of the song. Check it out below.

Alissa issued the following statement with regards to her participation, expanding on her intial comments that appeared in the press release.

Alissa: "When Powerwolf invited me to cover one of their tunes, I had to first check out the song and familiarize myself with the overall vibe. I knew the play on words in the title was genius so I watched their music video dozens of times. I really liked the song but I felt the only way I could truthfully cover it would be if I were to interpret the song to praise and empower women rather than demonize or objectify them.

I agreed to cover the song but I took the liberty of reversing the gender roles in the lyrics with just a few subtle tweaks. I also suggested a role reversal video, in jest, when I presented my version to the band. I think my exact words were something like 'Here is the song but I expect a pile of naked monks at my feet in return!' - to poke fun. I did not expect that they would not only appreciate my modifications but that we would actually make the video happen, too!

I have to give TONS of respect to Powerwolf for being so open to having another artist step in and completely re-interpret their music. Now I feel the original video has something to balance it out and they both work super well in conjunction! It’s actually quite exciting to watch one right after the other! It’s all in good fun, in the end."

Powerwolf keyboardist Falk Maria Schlegel on the video and the collaboration with Alissa White-Gluz: “It was a pleasure to work and perform together with Alissa for the very first time on our joint video shoot for 'Demons Are A Girl’s Best Friend'. Immediately, there was a great energetic atmosphere on set! Alissa is such a wonderful artist and interacting with her during this shoot as well as re-interpreting this video together was an amazing experience.”

Once again created in cooperation with the honorable producer duo of Jens Bogren and Joost van den Broek, the masterpiece will open a new chapter in the band's history on July 16. The eighth studio album will serve both old and newly recruited Powerwolf devotees with well-known classic trademarks, and equally surprise and delight them at every stage of this wild 11-track ride.

Matthew Greywolf on Call Of The Wild: "With Call Of The Wild, we are opening a new, exciting chapter in the history of Powerwolf. The album sounds unmistakably like Powerwolf and is so much more at the same time: Besides new territory like the Celtic instrumentation in 'Blood for Blood (Faoladh)' or the ballad like 'Alive or Undead' we have raised all our trademarks to a new level. Until now, we never sounded so powerful and wild - in the truest sense of the word. We can't wait to finally share this beast of an album with you all!"

Call Of The Wild, the follow-up to their 2018 #1-charting studio album Sacrament Of Sin, manifests the band's inimitable success story and proves once again that they sit unchallenged on the throne of the genre.

Various formats (2-CD Mediabook, 3-LP Vinyl Box, 3-CD Earbook, digital) of the new album include the bonus album Missa Cantorem - a cross-section of the Wolves' success story with newly recorded vocals by friends and companions of the band.

Order here.

Tracklisting:

LP 1

"Faster Than The Flame"

"Beast Of Gévaudan"

"Dancing With The Dead"

"Varcolac"

"Alive Or Undead"

"Blood For Blood (Faoladh)"

"Glaubenskraft"

"Call Of The Wild"

"Sermon Of Swords"

"Undress To Confess"

"Reverent Of Rats"

LP 2 (Bonus Album): Missa Cantorem

"Sanctified With Dynamite" feat. Ralf Scheepers (Primal Fear)

"Demons Are A Girl‘s Best Friend" feat. Alissa White-Gluz (Arch Enemy)

"Nightside Of Siberia" feat. Johan Hegg (Amon Amarth)

"Where The Wild Wolves Have Gone" feat. Doro Pesch

"Fist By Fist (Sacralize Or Strike)" feat. Matthew Kiichi Heafy (Trivium)

"Killers With The Cross" feat. Björn "Speed" Strid (Soilwork)

"Kiss Of The Cobra King" feat. Chris Harms (Lord Of The Lost)

"We Drink Your Blood" feat. Johannes Eckerström (Avatar)

"Resurrection By Erection" feat. Christopher Bowes (Alestorm)

"Saturday Satan" feat. Jari Mäenpää (Wintersun)

LP 3 (Bonus Album): Symphony Of The Wild - Orchestral Versions

"Faster Than The Flame"

"Beast Of Gévaudan"

"Dancing With The Dead"

"Varcolac"

"Alive Or Undead"

"Blood For Blood (Faoladh)"

"Glaubenskraft"

"Call Of The Wild"

"Sermon Of Swords"

"Undress To Confess"

"Reverent Of Rats"

"Beast Of Gévaudan" video: