ALL FOR METAL Share Animated Video For New Single "The Way Of The Samurai"

All For Metal's journey leading to August 23, 2024, the release date of their new album, Gods Of Metal, through Reigning Phoenix Music (RPM), continues since they have arrived in Asian realms where this year officially is the Year Of The Dragon. Reason enough for All For Metal to pay tribute by adding the very same name to their upcoming sophomore album's title, and by dedicating one of its singles to 2024. "The Way Of The Samurai" perfectly mirrors the legendary warriors: vocal-wise majestically represented by Antonio Calanna, Tetzel provides a marching character, lending his thunderous growling to this new hymn and making fans feel like witnessing a steel-dominated duel back in time.

Front-warrior Tetzel states, "With 'The Way Of The Samurai,' All For Metal don't only explore Far Eastern territories, but also celebrate their love for Asian culture while hailing the roots of power metal. Get caught by the song, and let's slice through the night like a katana!"

"Our fastest and most power metal-ish song is here! We're following 'The Way Of The Samurai,' may our swords shine in the dark eternally!" adds Calanna.

Gods Of Metal will be available in the following formats:

- collector's statue [Tetzel OR Antonio + CD-digi + patch; each of them limited to 500 copies!] & other bundles [signed CD-digi + ticket + patch | CD-digi + t-shirt | vinyl + patch | CD-digi + patch]

- CD-digipak

- coloured LP [green "dragon scale" & silver "divine metal" vinyl]

- digital

"Gods Of Metal" video:

"Valkyries In The Sky"

All For Metal are:

Tetzel - vocals

Antonio Calanna - vocals

Jasmin Pabst - guitars

Ursula Zanichelli - guitars

Florian Toma - bass

Leif Jensen - drums

Christina Schulz - showgirl

Luisa Lohöfer - showgirl

(Photo - Patryk Kaszubski)