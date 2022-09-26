All-Star Metal Project ERANAËS Signs With Dr. Music Records; “After The Rain” Single Feat. MARGARITA MONET & DEREK SHERINIAN Due In October (Teasers)

With Eranaës, former Second Reign vocalist Stephan Lipp kicked off his solo project to create extraordinary sound cosmos with top-class guest musicians, each bringing their character and playing style to the table.

For the release of the first single, “After The Rain”, on October 10, the Swiss musician signed with Dr. Music Records and has gained the support of Edge Of Paradise vocalist Margarita Monet and keyboard wizard Derek Sherinian. But the other members with Eluveitie drummer Alain Ackermann and guitarist Simon Burri (Rage Of Light, Vorax, Sinverse) are also quite impressive.

Producer Mack Schildknecht (China, The Three Sum, Fueled By Grace) was not only twisting the knobs but also contributing bass. Chris Beyerlein from Stem Masters (Schandmaul, Fiddler’s Green, Stahlmann) subsequently provided the finishing touches to the mastering with his tight, tidy and powerful, imposing sound.

With the single “After The Rain” (feat. Margarita Monet & Derek Sherinian) accompanied by a music video with subtle visuals, Eranaës have created a remarkable mix of melodic and progressive metal, bringing the serious topic of child abuse to the fore with profound lyrics. The following teasers provide a first poignant impression, foreshadowing the suffering of the young protagonists without making the two children in the video clip morally vulnerable:

Today, Eranaës also present the single cover for “After The Rain”, showing a painting by Swiss artist Christophe Terraz, tackling the oppressive subject with his very own imagery. Despite the severe background, all players’ particular interaction makes this single a unique musical experience. Thanks to its strong catchiness, the song immediately gets stuck in the head and more than deserves massive attention from fans and media.

The single, including a second version recorded only by Stephan Lipp and his Swiss musicians, is now available for pre-save or pre-order here, or via Amazon (Germany). Amazon (US), Apple Music & iTunes.

After the release of this remarkable yet thematically oppressive debut single, “After The Rain” (Piano Version) will be released as a single on December 8, another softer but no less intense version of the song, which also includes an additional orchestral version, followed by more music in the coming year. Let’s be surprised who will be involved in the upcoming songs.

For the moment, let’s enjoy the outstanding musical quality of “After The Rain” (feat. Margarita Monet & Derek Sherinian) and give due attention to the very first Eranaës chapter.