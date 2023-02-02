ALLEGAEON Announces Extraterrestrial Takeover Tour Featuring Special Guests THE ZENITH PASSAGE On Select Dates

Allegaeon is pleased to announce the Extraterrestrial Takeover Tour featuring special guests The Zenith Passage on select dates. The journey kicks off on May 13 in Denver, Colorado and runs through May 25 in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. This brief North American run of shows is punctuated by the band’s appearance at this year’s Modified Ghost Festival in Vancouver, British Columbia.

“We’re excited to hit the road with our friends and new labelmates, The Zenith Passage,” comments guitarist Greg Burgess. “We had such a blast in Europe, but it’s always a little challenging building a shorter set. With these shows, we’ll have a little more time to dig deeper into our catalog in addition to our newer material.”

Allegaeon will once again team up with Ezra Haynes, who will reprise his role as vocalist for the upcoming tour. Haynes adds, "We’re nearing eight years since I last performed in the States or Canada. I couldn’t be more elated to get out there with the guys and put on a hell of a show for both legacy and new Allegaeon fans."

Tickets are on sale now. See all confirmed dates below.

Tour dates:

May

13 - Marquis Theater - Denver, CO

15 - Backstage Bar - Las Vegas, NV (with The Zenith Passage)

16 - Full Circle Brewery - Fresno, CA (with The Zenith Passage)

17 - Old Ironsides - Sacramento, CA (with The Zenith Passage)

18 - Bossanova Ballroom - Portland, OR (with The Zenith Passage)

19 - Modified Ghost Festival - Vancouver, BC (with The Zenith Passage)

21 - Starlite Room - Edmonton, AB

22 - Dickens Pub - Calgary, AB

23 - The Exchange - Regina, SK

24 - Park Theater - Winnipeg, MB

25 - Club David - Sioux Falls, SD