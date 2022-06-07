ALLEGAEON Launch Drum Playthrough Video For "Of Beasts And Worms"

In February of this year, Colorado metal force, Allegaeon, released their latest album, Damnum. Today, the band shares a drum playthrough video for the song, "Of Beasts And Worms". Watch below:

Allegaeon are currently out on their Terrestrial Takeover US headlining tour. The journey runs through July 1 in Fresno, California. Support is provided by Arkaik, Aenimus, and Summoning The Lich.

Upcoming dates:

June

7 - Amplified Live - Dallas, TX

8 - Come And Take It Live - Austin, TX

9 - White Oak Music Hall - Houston, TX

10 - Onyx Theater - Baton Rouge, LA

11 - Boggs Social - Atlanta, GA

12 - The Haven - Orlando, FL

14 - The Blind Tiger - Greensboro, NC

15 - Metro Gallery - Baltimore, MD

16 - Dingbatz - Clifton, NJ

17 - The Meadows - Brooklyn, NY

18 - Jewel Nightclub - Manchester, NH

19 - The Crafthouse - Pittsburgh, PA

20 - The Sanctuary - Detroit, MI

21 - Reggies - Chicago, IL

22 - Amsterdam Bar & Hall - St. Paul, MN

23 - Wildwood - Iowa City, IA

24 - The Royal Grove - Lincoln, NE

25 - Marquis Theater - Denver, CO

26 - Metro Music Hall - Salt Lake City, UT

28 - El Corazon - Seattle, WA

29 - Dante's - Portland, OR

30 - The X Bar - Cupertino, CA

July

1 - Full Circle Brewing District - Fresno, CA

* Allegaeon only

(Photo - Caleb Dane Young)