ALLEGAEON Launch Drum Playthrough Video For "Of Beasts And Worms"
June 7, 2022, an hour ago
In February of this year, Colorado metal force, Allegaeon, released their latest album, Damnum. Today, the band shares a drum playthrough video for the song, "Of Beasts And Worms". Watch below:
Allegaeon are currently out on their Terrestrial Takeover US headlining tour. The journey runs through July 1 in Fresno, California. Support is provided by Arkaik, Aenimus, and Summoning The Lich.
Upcoming dates:
June
7 - Amplified Live - Dallas, TX
8 - Come And Take It Live - Austin, TX
9 - White Oak Music Hall - Houston, TX
10 - Onyx Theater - Baton Rouge, LA
11 - Boggs Social - Atlanta, GA
12 - The Haven - Orlando, FL
14 - The Blind Tiger - Greensboro, NC
15 - Metro Gallery - Baltimore, MD
16 - Dingbatz - Clifton, NJ
17 - The Meadows - Brooklyn, NY
18 - Jewel Nightclub - Manchester, NH
19 - The Crafthouse - Pittsburgh, PA
20 - The Sanctuary - Detroit, MI
21 - Reggies - Chicago, IL
22 - Amsterdam Bar & Hall - St. Paul, MN
23 - Wildwood - Iowa City, IA
24 - The Royal Grove - Lincoln, NE
25 - Marquis Theater - Denver, CO
26 - Metro Music Hall - Salt Lake City, UT
28 - El Corazon - Seattle, WA
29 - Dante's - Portland, OR
30 - The X Bar - Cupertino, CA
July
1 - Full Circle Brewing District - Fresno, CA
* Allegaeon only
(Photo - Caleb Dane Young)