ALLEGAEON Releases Digital Single “Concerto In Dm”

Today (December 4), Allegaeon has released a new digital single, “Concerto in Dm” - featuring the title track and B-side "In Flanders Fields". Greg Burgess (guitars) comments: "What can we say about J.S. Bach that hasn't already been said? Musical genius? Greatest composer to ever walk the earth? It's all been written before, so I'll go to what he means to Allegaeon. I first heard this piece back in 2000, and it has been a dream of mine to arrange this piece for a metal band; it only took 20 years to make it a reality. For anyone who has never worked on Bach before, the learning process is painstaking. Just when you think it's a repeat of a section you've already learned, you're suddenly in a new key, or there is a variation that totally throws a wrench in your muscle memory. In short, recording this piece was the most challenging thing I've ever attempted in this band. And I'm insanely proud of it. Crank it loud and get lost in it."

Riley McShane (vocals) adds: "Originally, these songs were part of the first draft track-listing of Apoptosis. In fact, this alternate track-listing - including these two songs - ended up being the running order for the Apoptosis LP. However, over a year after the initial release, we decided to put the songs out in a digital format for everyone to enjoy, just in time for the holiday season. Who needs Trans-Siberian Orchestra when you have Allegaeon covering Bach?"

Additionally, a play-through and documentary for "Concerto In Dm" can also be viewed below: