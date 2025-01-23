ALLIANCE To Release Before Our Eyes Album In March; "Tell Somebody" Single And Music Video Out Now

Melodic hard rockers, Alliance, are pleased to announce the release of their new studio album, Before Our Eyes, out March 28 via Frontiers Music Srl. The first single and accompanying video, “Tell Somebody”, are also available now. Find the clip below.

Alliance comment on the new album: “We are excited to have a new label and to be working with the team at Frontiers. With 5 albums released over the last 30 years we are feeling even more creative and energized by the possibilities that lie ahead. We are looking forward to reaching a wider audience and are already hard at work on album 7.”

About the new track, they add: “The first single from the new album is 'Tell Somebody'. The songs narrative applies to everyone of us having things going on in our lives that other’s might not see but the hidden meaning alludes to the divisive climate in the world. An open heart, truth and clarity, are the goals.”

Renowned melodic hard rock band Alliance, with a nearly thirty-year collaboration, and six highly regarded studio albums, return with their new release, Before Our Eyes, their first on the Frontiers label, and the first in several years following Bond Of Union (1996), Alliance (1997), Missing Piece (1999), Destination Known (2007), Road To Heaven (2008) and Fire And Grace (2018).

For the new album, the core of the band remains the same with guitarist Gary Pihl (Boston), drummer Mr. David Lauser (Sammy Hagar) and bassist Robert Berry (3, GTR). After Sammy Hagar stopped his solo career to join Van Halen, his drummer David Lauser, along with guitarist Gary Pihl still longed for the allusive missing pieces for a new project outside of their main gigs.

Early in 1993, Robert Berry received a call from Lauser. They reached out to keyboardist Alan (Fitz) Fitzgerald (ex-Night Ranger), and gathered together at Hagar's studio in Mill Valley to work through songs from their demos. According to a witness, “there was an immediate connection. Everybody in the room could feel it. The vibe was powerful and inspiring”. They immediately recognized the common thread that would feed their creativity.

A signature style was beginning to emerge, and the band was bonding even though they were spread geographically throughout the country, with Pihl in Boston, Fitz based in Texas, Lauser in Southern California and Berry in the heart of Silicon Valley.

Over the years and up to today, Alliance continues to solidify and bolster their long-distance collaborations. Though the scheduling remains challenging their passion and commitment remains energized. Their musical benchmark, perhaps a product of their high-profile roles outside of Alliance, has always been pushed to the highest standard. And it’s clear that they always strive to surpass their previous release. Thus, they have earned a loyal, patient and growing fan base over the years that are sure to enjoy and embrace the new album Before Our Eyes.

Pre-order the new album here.

Before Our Eyes tracklisting:

"Tell Somebody"

"Nothing Will Make You Change"

"Too Many People"

"Face Of Justice"

"Good Life"

"Joan Of Arc"

"Can't Stop Messin'"

"Right"

"100 Sad Goodbyes"

"Tonight"

"A Bone To Chew On"

"Tell Somebody" video:

Lineup:

Robert Berry

David Lauser

Gary Pihl

(Photo - Dave Lepori)