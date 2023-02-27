ALTER BRIDGE and MAMMOTH WVH Live In Toronto; 4K Front Row Video Streaming

February 27, 2023, an hour ago

Alter Bridge, with support from Wolfgang Van Halen's Mammoth WVH, performed at History in Toronto, ON (Canada) on February 11. YouTube user Erynn Halvorson has uploaded 4K front row video of both bands, which can be viewed below.

Alter Bridge setlist:

"Silver Tongue"
"Addicted To Pain"
"Ghost Of Days Gone By"
"Before Tomorrow Comes"
"This Is War"
"Burn It Down"
"Cry Of Achilles"
"Watch Over You"
"In Loving Memory"
"Blackbird"
"Pawns & Kings"
"Stay"
"Isolation"
"Metalingus"

Encore:
"Rise Today"
"Open Your Eyes"

Mammoth WVH setlist:

"Mammoth"
"Mr. Ed"
"Epiphany"
"Stone"
"Think It Over"
"Distance"
"You're To Blame"
"Don't Back Down"



