ALTER BRIDGE Release Lyric Video For New Album Opener "This Is War"

With the band releasing more content in advance of an album release than ever before, Alter Bridge is back with the fourth song from their upcoming album, Pawns & Kings. “This Is War” is the bombastic album opener that sets up the musical journey that listeners can expect from a new Alter Bridge album. With Myles Kennedy on vocals/guitars, Mark Tremonti on guitars/vocals, Brian Marshall on bass and Scott Phillips on drums, the band is at their songwriting finest on the aggressive track that showcases the musicianship that has earned them a global army of fans.

The haunting vocal intro sounds like an internal battle is waging as Myles belts out the lyrics: “Fight for your life, can’t you see what’s coming. Fight for your mind, this is war.” The lyric video was created by Alter Bridge visual collaborator Wayne Joyner.

Pawns & Kings is comprised of 10 all-new epic tracks that are sure to garner the band new fans around the globe while satiating their fervent supporters that have been patiently waiting for new music from the band. Pawns & Kings found Alter Bridge reuniting with long-time collaborator and producer Michael “Elvis” Baskette to create a collection of memorable new additions to band’s impressive catalogue.

From the opening riffs of “This Is War” to the title track album closer “Pawns & Kings,” Alter Bridge returns with an album of intense tracks that were born after the cycle for their last album was cut short by the global pandemic. Songs like “Dead Among The Living,” “Silver Tongue” and “Holiday” showcase the signature songwriting the band is known for. The album offers numerous epic adventures, with three songs clocking in over six minutes each. The opus “Fable Of The Silent Son” clocks in 8:29 and is the longest recorded song in the band’s catalogue - a distinction held by “Blackbird” until now. Mark Tremonti steps out of his backing vocal role to take the lead on “Stay,” an introspective ballad that is sure to become a fan favourite live.

Pawns & Kings will be available in the following configurations:

- CD Digisleeve

- 1 LP Gatefold Black Vinyl

- 1 LP Gatefold Inkspot Black/God Vinyl w/Slipmat and Record Butler (Napalm mail order only, limited to 500 worldwide)

- 1 LP Gatefold Marbled White/Crystal Clear Vinyl (Napalm mail order only, limited to 400 worldwide)

- 1 LP Gatefold Marbled Orange/Black Vinyl (Band Shop only)

- 1 LP Gatefold Marbled White/Black Vinyl (Band Shop only)

- 1 LP Gatefold Crystal Clear Vinyl (Band Shop only, limited to 300 only)

- Deluxe Box Set w/ CD Digisleeve, Pendant, Tote Bag, Guitar Pick tin (Napalm mail order only, limited to 700 worldwide)

- Music Cassette Brown Transparent (Napalm mail order only, limited to 150 worldwide)

- Digital Album

Tracklisting:

"This Is War"

"Dead Among The Living"

"Silver Tongue"

"Sin After Sin"

"Stay"

"Holiday"

"Fable Of The Silent Son"

"Season Of Promise"

"Last Man Standing"

"Pawns & Kings"

"Sin After Sin" lyric video:

“Silver Tongue” video:

"Pawns & Kings" lyric video:

