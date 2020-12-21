ALTER BRIDGE Rig Rundown Videos Streaming

December 21, 2020, an hour ago

Alter Bridge have released a series of videos, in which the band members give you a run down of their current touring rigs. Watch all four clips below:

Myles Kennedy:

Mark Tremonti:

Scott Phillips:

Brian Marshall:

Alter Bridge recently released their Walk The Sky 2.0 EP. All versions of Walk The Sky 2.0 can be ordered here.

Walk The Sky 2.0 tracklisting:

"Last Rites"
"Wouldn’t You Rather" (Live)
"Pay No Mind" (Live)
"Native Son" (Live)
"Godspeed" (Live)
"In The Deep" (Live)
"Dying Light" (Live)

“Last Rites” lyric video:



