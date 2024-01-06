ALTERIUM Reveal Debut Album Artwork And Tracklist; "Of War And Flames" Single / Video Released

Alterium, the new Italian power metal quintet led by Nicoletta Rosellini (ex-Kalidia, Walk In Darkness), is slated to issue their debut album via AFM Records on March 8th. They have released and official video for the new single, "Of War And Flames". Check it out below.

Born in late 2022, Alterium consists of vocalist Nicoletta and former bandmates Paolo Campitelli (guitars) and Dario Gozzi (drums) from Kalidia, joined by Alessandro Mammola (guitars, also in Draconicon) and Luca Scalabrin (bass, also in Altair). After Kalidia parted ways, Nicoletta decided to take a different approach and finally unleashes her whole potential as both a singer and a songwriter. Under the guidance of producer Lars Rettkowitz (Freedom Call), Alterium have finished the recordings of a bombastic debut album.

Nicoletta Rosellini: "This album marks my musical rebirth and contains all that I love in music: great melodies, fast riffs, majestic arrangements and powerful lyrics. We can’t wait to share the whole album and hit the road!"

Of War And Flames will be available as digipack, limited edition vinyl and on all digital platforms. Pre-sales available at this location.

Tracklist:

"Drag Me to Hell"

"Siren’s Call"

"Of War and Flames"

"Firebringer"

"Crossroads Inn"

"Shadowsong"

"Crystalline"

"Heroine of The Sea"

"Chasing the Sun"

"Bismarck" (Sabaton)

Alterium is:

Nicoletta Rosellini - vocals

Paolo Campitelli - guitars

Alessandro Mammola - guitars

Luca Scalabrin - bass

Dario Gozzi - drums