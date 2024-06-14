ALTERIUM Share New Single “Hear My Voice”

Following the release of their first full-length studio album, Of War And Flames (released in March 2024 on AFM Records) and numerous, frenetically acclaimed live appearances in support of their debut, Alterium - the uprising Italian power metal quintet led by Nicoletta Rosellini (ex-Kalidia, Walk in Darkness), has unleashed a new video single for “Hear My Voice”.

About the song "Hear My Voice", the exceptional singer tells us:

"After the release of our debut album, we were blown away by the incredible feedback from fans and the press. Inspired by this support, we decided to release a new song as a heartfelt ‘thank you’ to everyone who believed in us.

“'Hear My Voice' is a deeply personal song that helped me move on from the past and strive for better. Packed with catchy synths, powerful guitars, and a sing-along chorus, it's a must-hear for any power metal fan."

Born in late 2022, Alterium consists of vocalist Nicoletta and former bandmates Paolo Campitelli (guitars) and Dario Gozzi (drums) from Kalidia, soon joined by Alessandro Mammola (guitars, also in Draconicon) and Luca Scalabrin (bass, also in Altair).

After Kalidia parted ways, Nicoletta decided to take a different approach and finally unleashes her whole potential as both a singer and a songwriter. Produced by Lars Rettkowitz (Freedom Call), and featuring nine original classy power metal tracks including an epic cover of Sabaton's “Bismarck”, "Of War And Flames" turns out to be a triumph of catchy choruses, terrific vocal lines, powerful sounds, strong guitar riffs, explosive drums, majestic choirs and captivating grooves, all skillfully mastered by Achim Koehler. Order at this location.