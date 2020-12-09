AMARANTHE And BEYOND THE BLACK Postpone European Co-Headlining Tour Again; New Dates Announced For January / February 2022
December 9, 2020, an hour ago
The die is cast: 2021 won't be the year Amaranthe and Beyond The Black unleash their monster of a tour to take Europe by storm. The European co-headline tour of the Swedish modern metal heroes and Germany's melodic metallers has been pushed back to 2022.
Amaranthe has issued the following statement: "We are absolutely crushed, but unfortunately not surprised that we will have to postpone our European tour with Beyond The Black once again. We were so very much looking forward to finally be on stage to play the new Manifest songs for you! However, we feel very hopeful about doing this tour in 2022 instead - let time fly by quickly, and see you again on stage again before you know it!"
Beyond The Black vocalist Jennifer Haben adds: "By rescheduling this tour we believe to create the safe and high quality live experience our fans all over Europe deserve! And be sure: after this hard period of restriction Beyond The Black and Amaranthe will come back even more intense and louder than ever!"
Purchased tickets remain valid for the new dates. For refunds, please contact your ticket seller.
The new schedule is as follows:
January 2022
5 - Munich, Germany - Zenith
7 - Leipzig, Germany - Haus Auensee
8 - Offenbach, Germany - Stadthalle
9 - Antwerp, Belgium - Trix
11 - Bordeaux, France - Rock School Barbey
12 - Madrid, Spain - Sala BUT
13 - Barcelona, Spain - Razzmatazz II
15 - Lyon, France - Ninkasi Kao
16 - Paris, France - Elysee Montmartre
21 - Oberhausen, Germany - Turbinenhalle I
22 - Ludwigsburg, Germany - MHP Arena
24 - Lausanne, Switzerland - Metropole
25 - Zurich, Switzerland - Komplex
26 - Milano, Italy - Live Club
28 - Budapest, Hungaery - Barba Negra
29 - Vienna, Austria - Arena
31 - Warsaw, Poland - Progresja
February 2022
1 - Berlin, Germany - Columbiahalle
2 - Hamburg, Germany - Sporthalle
4 - Zlin, Czech Republic - MOR Cafe
5 - Geiselwind, Germany - Event Hall
6 - Utrecht, Netherlands - Tivoli Ronda
8 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Amager Bio
10 - Göteborg, Sweden - Pustervik
11 - Stockholm, Sweden - Klubben Fryshuset
12 - Oslo, Norway - Sentrum Scene