AMARANTHE - Fan-Filmed Video Of Entire First Ever Show In Sydney, Australia Streaming

Swedish modern metallers, Amaranthe, toured Australia for the first time at the end of August. On August 30th they performed in Sydney at The Metro Theatre. Fan-filmed video of the entire show can be viewed below.

Setlist:

"Fearless"

"Viral"

"Digital World"

"Damnation Flame"

"Maximize"

"Boomerang"

"Strong"

"365"

"PVP"

"Crystalline"

"Interference"

"The Catalyst"

"Re-Vision"

"Amaranthine"

"The Nexus"

"Call Out My Name"

"Archangel"

"That Song"

"Drop Dead Cynical"

Amaranthe released their new album, The Catalyst, via Nuclear Blast Records in February 2024. Order the album here.

Tracklisting:

"The Catalyst"

"Insatiable"

"Damnation Flame"

"Liberated"

"Re-Vision"

"Interference"

"Stay a Little While"

"Ecstasy"

"Breaking the Waves"

"Outer Dimensions"

"Resistance"

"Find Life"

"Re-Vision" video:

"Outer Dimensions" video:

"Insatiable" video:

"Damnation Flame" video:

Lineup:

Elize Ryd - vocals

Mikael Sehlin - growls

Nils Molin - vocals

Olof Mörck - guitars, keyboards

Johan Andreassen - bass

Morten Løwe Sørensen - drums