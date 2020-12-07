AMARANTHE, RAISED FIST, BODOM AFTER MIDNIGHT, ELUVEITIE, SOILWORK And More Confirmed For Finland's Metal Capital Festival

Finland's Metal Capital Festival is scheduled for June 18 - 19, 2021 in Oulu. Ticket sales start on December 11 at 9 AM, Finnish time, here.

For decades the city of Oulu has been known to be the metal music capital of Finland and the goal of this festival is to make it very clear that it still is! Horse race track of Äimärautio offers unbelievable grounds for a music festival and the area can hold up to 100,000 music fans. On the first year of the festival the ticket sales are limited to 10,000 tickets per day to ensure an exclusive and safe festival experience.

There will be total of 31 performing bands on three stages over two days. Bands confirmed currently include:

Amaranthe, Raised Fist, Bodom After Midnight), Eluveitie, Soilwork, Rise Of The North Star, Ill Niño, Scar Symmetry, Ensiferum, Lost Society, Diablo, Iron Savior, Before The Dawn, The Unguided , Ruoska, Eleine, SDI, Wolfheart, Mors Principium Est, The Duskfall, Quake The Earth, KYPCK, Vapahtaja, Horna, Ethereal Sin, Verikalpa, Antipope, Face Of Our Time.

Three more bands will be announced on later date... stay tuned.