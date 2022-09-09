AMARANTHE Release New Version Of "Make It Better" Featuring BEYOND THE BLACK Vocalist JENNIFER HABEN

Swedish bashers, Amaranthe, continue to showcase their versatility and eclectic musical taste. After having released a beautiful orchestral version of their power ballad, "Crystalline", a flamenco-tinged acoustic rendition of their banger, "Adrenaline", and a "cinematic" version of their hit single "Strong", the band has unleashed a new version of "Make It Better" featuring guest vocals from Beyond The Black singer Jennifer Haben. Check it out below.

Amaranthe and Beyond The Black are gearing up for a European co-headlining tour through October and November, with Butcher Babies and Ad Infinitum as support. Dates are as follows:

October

6 – Vienna, Austria - Arena

7 – Leipzig, Germany - Haus Auensee

8 – Ludwigsburg, Germany - MHP Arena

9 – Antwerp, Belgium - Trix

11 – Manchester, UK - O2 Ritz

12 – London, UK - Forum Kentish Town

14 – Lyon, France - Ninkasi Kao

15 – Barcelona, Spain - Salamandra

16 – Madrid, Spain - Mon Live

18 – Bordeaux, France - Rock School Barbey

19 – Paris, France - Elysée Montmartre

21 – Berlin, Germany - Columbiahalle

22 – Offenbach, Germany - Stadthalle

23 – Zürich, Switzerland - X-Tra

25 – Milan, Italy - Live Club

26 – Lausanne, Switzerland - Metropole

28 – Geiselwind, Germany - Event Hall

29 – Zlin, Czech Republic MOR Cafe

30 – Budapest, Barba Negra

31 – Munich, Germany - Zenith

November

2 – Warsaw, Polabnd - Progresja

4 – Oberhausen, Germany - Turbinenhalle

5 – Hamburg, Germany - Zeltphilharmonie*

6 – Utrecht, Netherlands - Tivoli Ronda

8 – Copenhagen, Denmark - Amager Bio

9 – Oslo, Norway - Sentrum Scene

11 – Gothenburg, Sweden - Pustervik

12 – Stockholm, Sweden - Klubben Fryshuset