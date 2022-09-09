AMARANTHE Release New Version Of "Make It Better" Featuring BEYOND THE BLACK Vocalist JENNIFER HABEN
September 9, 2022, 47 minutes ago
Swedish bashers, Amaranthe, continue to showcase their versatility and eclectic musical taste. After having released a beautiful orchestral version of their power ballad, "Crystalline", a flamenco-tinged acoustic rendition of their banger, "Adrenaline", and a "cinematic" version of their hit single "Strong", the band has unleashed a new version of "Make It Better" featuring guest vocals from Beyond The Black singer Jennifer Haben. Check it out below.
Amaranthe and Beyond The Black are gearing up for a European co-headlining tour through October and November, with Butcher Babies and Ad Infinitum as support. Dates are as follows:
October
6 – Vienna, Austria - Arena
7 – Leipzig, Germany - Haus Auensee
8 – Ludwigsburg, Germany - MHP Arena
9 – Antwerp, Belgium - Trix
11 – Manchester, UK - O2 Ritz
12 – London, UK - Forum Kentish Town
14 – Lyon, France - Ninkasi Kao
15 – Barcelona, Spain - Salamandra
16 – Madrid, Spain - Mon Live
18 – Bordeaux, France - Rock School Barbey
19 – Paris, France - Elysée Montmartre
21 – Berlin, Germany - Columbiahalle
22 – Offenbach, Germany - Stadthalle
23 – Zürich, Switzerland - X-Tra
25 – Milan, Italy - Live Club
26 – Lausanne, Switzerland - Metropole
28 – Geiselwind, Germany - Event Hall
29 – Zlin, Czech Republic MOR Cafe
30 – Budapest, Barba Negra
31 – Munich, Germany - Zenith
November
2 – Warsaw, Polabnd - Progresja
4 – Oberhausen, Germany - Turbinenhalle
5 – Hamburg, Germany - Zeltphilharmonie*
6 – Utrecht, Netherlands - Tivoli Ronda
8 – Copenhagen, Denmark - Amager Bio
9 – Oslo, Norway - Sentrum Scene
11 – Gothenburg, Sweden - Pustervik
12 – Stockholm, Sweden - Klubben Fryshuset