AMARANTHE Vocalist ELIZE RYD Performs "Oh Holy Night" In Swedish (Video)

January 1, 2021, 30 minutes ago

Amaranthe vocalist Elize Ryd capped off 2020 with a performance of "Oh Holy Night" in her native Swedish, "O Helga Natt". Check it out below. 

DragonForce guitarists Herman Li and Sam Totman recently took a shot at writing an Amaranthe song during one of Li's recent Twitch livestreams. The end result is a song called "Cyber Sausage World". The guys took things one step further and invited Elize to sing on the track, which she did. Check out the stream below.



