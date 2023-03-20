AMARANTHE Vocalist ELIZE RYD's Recording Sessions For New Album Underway; Studio Snippet Available

Swedish bashers Amaranthe recently checked in with the following update:

"Seven. It is with massive enthusiasm and excitement that we now announce that we have entered Jacob Hansen studios to record our seventh, yet untitled album! Expect updates, video clips, pictures and more soon, stay tuned!"

True to their word, the band has shared video of Elize Ryd recording some of her vocals for the new record. Check out the snippet below.

Amaranthe recently two clips of drummer Morten Løwe Sørensen recording his tracks for the new album.

Morten: "Is there anything better than recording drums with Jacob Hansen? Maybe only the coffee in the studio comes close."