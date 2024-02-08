AMARANTHE’s ELIZE RYD - "My Story As Metal Frontwoman"; Video

Amaranthe vocalist, Elize Ryd, sat down with Chaoszine to discuss her journey as a metal vocalist. Watch the video below:

Amaranthe will release their new album, The Catalyst, on February 23 via Nuclear Blast. The album will be available digitally and in different physical formats including CD, Vinyl, a 2CD Special Edition, and a band-exclusive Vinyl that will come with a signed poster. Pre-save or pre-order your format of choice here.

The Catalyst is the most conceptually coherent piece of work in Amaranthe's storied history. Dedicated to notions of transformation and revelation, it delves deeper than any previous album, as Olof Mörck explains: "We’ve done these things before, but we’ve never been as theatrical as we have this time," Mörck grins. "In fact, we all questioned whether we went too far this time, but I also figured that this band was always this way. Literally, the first seconds of our first video was a big explosion! But yes, The Catalyst is more theatrical than ever. We’ve never really been symphonic or orchestral before, but this time we just thought why not? Because we can! The key to this album is that we let go of the boundaries and decided to do something even more adventurous."

The Catalyst represents the culmination of 15 years of hard work and the breathless pursuit of a wholly original musical vision. Change is inevitable. Victory is assured.

Tracklisting:

"The Catalyst"

"Insatiable"

"Damnation Flame"

"Liberated"

"Re-Vision"

"Interference"

"Stay a Little While"

"Ecstasy"

"Breaking the Waves"

"Outer Dimensions"

"Resistance"

"Find Life"

"Re-Vision" video:

"Outer Dimensions" video:

"Insatiable" video:

"Damnation Flame" video:

Lineup:

Elize Ryd - vocals

Mikael Sehlin - growls

Nils Molin - vocals

Olof Mörck - guitars, keyboards

Johan Andreassen - bass

Morten Løwe Sørensen - drums