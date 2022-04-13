AMENRA, CAVE IN, And MARISSA NADLER: Songs Of Townes Van Zandt Vol. III Nears Release; “Quicksilver Daydreams Of Maria” Video Posted

Neurot Recordings, in conjunction with My Proud Mountain, is preparing to release Songs Of Townes Van Zandt Vol. III, featuring Amenra, Cave In, and Marissa Nadler. A video of Nadler's cover of “Quicksilver Daydreams Of Maria” can be found below.

Beloved American singer-songwriter Townes Van Zandt passed away at the age of 52 on January 1, 1997, in Mount Juliet, Tennessee. His music touches people. Many believe he was a genius, and sing his sad, brilliant songs. Imagine if he was still creating music, in a time when artists themselves decide what to release and when to do it - something that songwriters of his era often were unable to do.

In 2012, the label My Proud Mountain was established specifically for the purpose or releasing the first Songs Of Townes Van Zandt LP, to which the singers and guitarists of the band Neurosis - Scott Kelly and Steve Von Till - and Saint Vitus/The Obsessed’s Scott “Wino” Weinrich contributed nine Van Zandt songs. The goal was to introduce these brilliant works to fans who may have never heard the originals, but through the interpretation of the songs through the mentioned musicians, would lead them to do so.

In 2014, Songs Of Townes Van Zandt Vol. II carried on the tradition, this time featuring songs from John Baizley of Baroness, Nate Hall of US Christmas, and Mike Scheidt of Yob.

And now, 2022 sees Songs Of Townes Van Zandt Vol. III seeing release, featuring new renditions of nine classic tracks as interpreted by Amenra, Cave In, and Marissa Nadler.

The album opening cover of Marissa Nadler’s “Quicksilver Daydreams Of Maria” cover has been released through a striking video created by Chariot Of Black Moth.

Marissa Nadler offers, “I’ve been a fan of Townes Van Zandt’s music for nearly as long as I’ve been writing songs. When I was starting out, a friend introduced me to Townes’s music, and I pretty much instantly fell in love with both the rawness of his songs as well as the intense sense of longing expressed within them. His lyrics are haunting and evocative and have inspired me endlessly. These melodies will linger with you, year after year, and hopefully keep you company along the way.”

Songs Of Townes Van Zandt Vol. III will be released in North America through Neurot Recordings and in Europe by My Proud Mountain, on multiple vinyl variants and on CD on April 22, and through all digital platforms on July 1.

Songs Of Townes Van Zandt Vol. III tracklisting:

Marissa Nadler - Quicksilver Daydreams Of Maria

Amenra - Black Crow Blues

Cave In - Nothin’

Amenra - Kathleen

Cave In - The Hole

Amenra - Flyin’ Shoes

Marissa Nadler - Sad Cinderella

Cave In - At My Window

Marissa Nadler - None But The Rain

"Quicksilver Daydreams Of Maria" video:

"Kathleen" video:

(Photo - Kristin Cofer)