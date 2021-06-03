AMERICAN DOG Frontman MICHAEL HANNON Looks Back On SALTY DOG Debut Album - "That's A Great Record; It Sounded Like A Live '70s Band"

On the latest episode of the 80's Glam Metalcast, host Metal Mike catches up with American Dog frontman Michael Hannon. They talk about what he’s up to today and revisit Hannon's past bands, Salty Dog and Doll.

On what he’s up to today

Hannon: "American Dog got together not long ago and recorded a new song. We are working on getting the band back on the road again....baby steps! We’re gonna see what happens. We’ve had several offers for European tours. We had one right before this stupid flu bug came around, so that got put away. We are starting to think about it again."

On the debut Salty Dog album, Every Dog Has Its Day

Hannon: "That’s a great record. Back then for so many bands, the drums were thin and the guitars were tinty sounding. When you listen to the Salty Dog record, the drums sound so much bigger and it sounded like a live '70s band. I think that’s the reason it stood out so much. Jimmi Bleacher had that cool character voice, kinda like Neil Young. Jimmi did the whole tour with us. He developed some habits that weren’t good. We tried to wait for him, but we ended up getting another singer. He was very good, but at that point the soul of the band was gone. It wasn’t a band anymore....it was like going to work. We were no longer a team. It’s a shame what happened to us, but shit happens."

On Salty Dog's Lost Treasure album

Hannon: "It’s a bunch of fucking shit! That is not our second album. Those are just demos from different recording sessions throughout a year. You can hear the sound quality differences from each recording. Pete Reeven put that out. He didn’t contact me or the singer Darrel Beach. We never did a true second album because with having a different singer, the label just wasn’t behind us. It was just no more. The labels didn’t have anything to do with rock anymore."

On a Salty Dog reunion

Hannon: "We did one reunion show in 2011 and it failed miserably. It was terrible, you can see it on YouTube. We only had two practices. We just didn’t have it together. I doubt we will ever get together again, but who knows. I would rather play with my buddies in American Dog instead of guys I have to look behind my back to see who’s gonna fuck me next. I like American Dog’s music better than Salty Dog’s. I’m kinda done with the past. At this point it’s not about money, I’m just doing it for fun."

On the band Doll

Hannon: "It was Kerry Doll and then they changed the name to Doll when they got Ariel Stiles in the band. Ariel wrote and we did all those great songs that Pretty Boy Floyd did later...and claimed they wrote! 'Leather Boyz With Electric Toyz' was a Doll song! Ariel Stiles wrote them all. When Doll broke up, I did Salty Dog and Ariel started Pretty Boy Floyd. He had to leave and they took his songwriting credits right off it and claimed they wrote it. He’s a great guy. He’s in Nashville now. I went down there a few years back to put bass on the Doll album Freak Show. Kerry is a good guy too. Salty Dog used to practice in his garage. I’m not sure why he never made it big....a lot of it’s who you know and right time, right place stuff."

Salty Dog formed in 1986 and featured Hannon, guitarist Scott Lane, drummer Khurt Maier and vocalist Jimmi Bleacher. Released in 1990., the debut album Every Dog Has Its Day peaked at #176 on the Billboard charts. In 1991, Bleacher was replaced by Darrel Beach and by 1993 the band had ceased activity.