AMIENSUS To Release Reclamation Pt. II In August; Lyric Video Posted For "The Distance" Feat. BORKNAGAR's LARS NEDLAND

Amiensus, still revelling in the April album release of Reclamation, launch the first single from Reclamation companion piece. Pt II continues where the US progressive/black metal band left off with more lush, panoramic epics blending harsh conditions with chilling melodies and triumphant sorrows.

Lead track, “The Distance”, shows further evidence of the band’s penchant and abilities, made even sweeter with the addition of guest vocals from Lars Nedland (Borknagar, Solefald). The single is available for streaming/download on all digital platforms, and a lyric video can be viewed below.

“’The Distance’ was primarily written by one of the founding Amiensus members Joe Waller, who last participated with us on our 2020 split with Adora Vivos; and Joe was involved in the formation of the band and on the first two LPs [Restoration and Ascension],” explains singer/guitarist James Benson. “We were all very, very excited to have Joe contribute to Reclamation Pt. II, and even more excited when Lars Nedland agreed to perform on this track. Lars simply asked for lyrics and took it from there - which was simply astonishing, as you can hear for yourself how beautifully he crafted the melodies on this song. It was a joy to take such a well-written song and have one of our music idols perform so perfectly on it!”

“The Distance” is just one of the songs planned to preview Reclamation Pt II, which will be released August 30 on digital and CD, as well as a limited-edition colored vinyl (with digital download code). Pre-orders launch today for these formats, here.

Once again, Aria Fawn provides unique and complementing artwork for Pt. II befitting the band’s sound and vision. “Aria did a great job interpreting the overall messages of each part of this double album, and her skills are unmatched,” states James. “There is beauty, and chaos in all things, condemnation, and redemption, defeats, and victories, and she was able to elegantly capture this through these two paintings. Please follow her on social media.”

James, who also fronts Midwest post-black metal operatives Chrome Waves, is joined in Amiensus with Ghost Bath drummer Chris Piette plus guitarists Alec Rozsa, Kelsey Roe and bassist Todd Farnham.

Tracklisting:

"Sólfarið"

"Acquiescence"

"Disconsolate"

"Decaying God Child"

"The Distance" (ft. Lars Nedland)

"Leprosarium"

"Orb Of Vanishing Light"

"The Distance" lyric video: