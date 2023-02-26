AMMOTRACK Release New Single "Accelerate"

Swedish rock band Ammotrack have been a force to be reckoned with for nearly two decades and have been named "one of Sweden's most exciting hard rock bands".

With no sign of slowing down, the band have now released the single "Accelerate" from their third studio album of the same name. One thing's for sure: it's fast, it's heavy, and it's like a slap in the face from the first riff, giving us the familiar Ammotrack sound we all love. Stream / buy "Accelerate" here.

The band are set to release their new album, Accelerate, on March 31. Pre-order / add / save the upcoming album Accelerate at this location. It’s a 10-track powertrain loaded with explosive hard rock, mastered by Thomas ‘Plec’ Johansson.