July 2, 2024, an hour ago

AMON AMARTH Announce Latin American Fall Tour Dates; Video

"Latin America….march to Valhalla with us this fall," states a message from Amon Amarth, announcing a string of dates in October/November.

Tickets for the dates listed below go on sale Thursday July 4, at 10 AM, ET, here.

October
22 - Royal Center - Bogotá, Colombia
24 - El Teleferico - Quito, Ecuador
28 - Montevideo Music Box - Montevideo, Uruguay
30 - Parque De Las Culturas - La Paz, Bolivia

November
4 - Peppers Club - San José, Costa Rica



