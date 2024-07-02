AMON AMARTH Announce Latin American Fall Tour Dates; Video

"Latin America….march to Valhalla with us this fall," states a message from Amon Amarth, announcing a string of dates in October/November.

Tickets for the dates listed below go on sale Thursday July 4, at 10 AM, ET, here.

October

22 - Royal Center - Bogotá, Colombia

24 - El Teleferico - Quito, Ecuador

28 - Montevideo Music Box - Montevideo, Uruguay

30 - Parque De Las Culturas - La Paz, Bolivia

November

4 - Peppers Club - San José, Costa Rica