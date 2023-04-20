AMON AMARTH Invite You To Participate In The Great Heathen Cruise Survey

"Heathens from shore to shore we call upon thee," says Swedish melodic death metal band, Amon Amarth.

"You have been chosen to partake into a survey as we explore the possibilities of an Amon Amarth Cruise. Will you row into victory with us? Which bands should we enlist as reinforcements for our glorious ship? We want to hear from you!"

"Imagine this... it’s 2024, and you and a couple thousand fellow members of The Great Heathen Army are on a cruise ship rowing somewhere tropical with ‘Twilight Of The Thunder God’ playing.

"We've been approached to host our very own cruise and want to hear from you, our biggest fans. Design your dream Amon Amarth Vacation Cruise at this location.

Amon Amarth's next show is June 9th in Kleylehof, Austria at Nova Rock 2023. Their complete tour schedule can be found here.