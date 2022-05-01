AMON AMARTH - Pro-Shot Video Of Bloodstock Open Air 2017 Show Streaming

Bloodstock Open Air has shared pro-shot video od Amon Amarth's August 11th, 2017 show at the festival, where they played the Ronnie James Dio stage. Check it out below.

The setlist on the night was as follows:

"The Pursuit of Vikings"

"As Loke Falls"

"First Kill"

"The Way of Vikings"

"At Dawn's First Light"

"Cry of the Black Birds"

"Deceiver of the Gods"

"Destroyer of the Universe"

"Varyags of Miklagaard"

"Death in Fire"

"Father of the Wolf"

"Runes to My Memory"

"War of the Gods"

"Raise Your Horns"

Guardians of Asgaard"

Encore:

"Twilight of the Thunder God"

Amon Amarth recently released their new single and video, "Put Your Back Into The Oar". Check it out below.

Amon Amarth and Machine Head are teaming up for the colossal co-headline Vikings And Lionhearts arena tour set to rampage across Europe in September & October. Joining the metallic pairing to open the show are The Halo Effect.

Tour dates:

September

8 - Nottingham, England - Motorpoint Arena

9 - Cardiff - Motorpoint Arena

10 - London, England - The SSE Arena, Wembley

12 - Manchester, England - Ao Arena

13 - Dublin, Ireland - 3Arena

16 - Zurich, Switzerland - Hallenstadion

17 - Vienna, Austria - Stadthalle

18 - Krakow, Poland - Tauron Arena

20 - Tallinn, Slovenia - Saku Arena

21 - Helsinki, Finland - Ice Hall

23 - Oslo, Norway - Spektrum

24 - Stockholm, Sweden - Hovet

26 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Forum Black Box

27 - Hamburg, Germany - Barclays Arena

28 - Frankfurt, Germany - Festhalle

30 - Oberhausen, Germany - König Pilsener Arena

October

1 - Berlin, Germany - Velodrome

2 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Afas Live

4 - Milan, Italy - Lorenzini District

6 - Barcelona, Spain - Sant Jordi

7 - Madrid, Spain - Vistalegre

8 - La Coruna, Spain - Coliseum

9 - Lisbon, Portugal - Campo Pequeno

12 - Paris, France - Zenith

14 - Munich, Germany - Olympiahalle

15 - Leipzig, Germany - Arena

16 - Prague, Czech Republic - Tipsport Arena

18 - Budapest, Hungary - Barba Negra

20 - Esch Sur Alzette, Luxembourg - Rockhal

21 - Brussels, Belgium - Forest National

22 - Stuttgart, Germany - Schleyerhalle