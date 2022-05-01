AMON AMARTH - Pro-Shot Video Of Bloodstock Open Air 2017 Show Streaming
May 1, 2022, 13 minutes ago
Bloodstock Open Air has shared pro-shot video od Amon Amarth's August 11th, 2017 show at the festival, where they played the Ronnie James Dio stage. Check it out below.
The setlist on the night was as follows:
"The Pursuit of Vikings"
"As Loke Falls"
"First Kill"
"The Way of Vikings"
"At Dawn's First Light"
"Cry of the Black Birds"
"Deceiver of the Gods"
"Destroyer of the Universe"
"Varyags of Miklagaard"
"Death in Fire"
"Father of the Wolf"
"Runes to My Memory"
"War of the Gods"
"Raise Your Horns"
Guardians of Asgaard"
Encore:
"Twilight of the Thunder God"
Amon Amarth recently released their new single and video, "Put Your Back Into The Oar". Check it out below.
Amon Amarth and Machine Head are teaming up for the colossal co-headline Vikings And Lionhearts arena tour set to rampage across Europe in September & October. Joining the metallic pairing to open the show are The Halo Effect.
Tour dates:
September
8 - Nottingham, England - Motorpoint Arena
9 - Cardiff - Motorpoint Arena
10 - London, England - The SSE Arena, Wembley
12 - Manchester, England - Ao Arena
13 - Dublin, Ireland - 3Arena
16 - Zurich, Switzerland - Hallenstadion
17 - Vienna, Austria - Stadthalle
18 - Krakow, Poland - Tauron Arena
20 - Tallinn, Slovenia - Saku Arena
21 - Helsinki, Finland - Ice Hall
23 - Oslo, Norway - Spektrum
24 - Stockholm, Sweden - Hovet
26 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Forum Black Box
27 - Hamburg, Germany - Barclays Arena
28 - Frankfurt, Germany - Festhalle
30 - Oberhausen, Germany - König Pilsener Arena
October
1 - Berlin, Germany - Velodrome
2 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Afas Live
4 - Milan, Italy - Lorenzini District
6 - Barcelona, Spain - Sant Jordi
7 - Madrid, Spain - Vistalegre
8 - La Coruna, Spain - Coliseum
9 - Lisbon, Portugal - Campo Pequeno
12 - Paris, France - Zenith
14 - Munich, Germany - Olympiahalle
15 - Leipzig, Germany - Arena
16 - Prague, Czech Republic - Tipsport Arena
18 - Budapest, Hungary - Barba Negra
20 - Esch Sur Alzette, Luxembourg - Rockhal
21 - Brussels, Belgium - Forest National
22 - Stuttgart, Germany - Schleyerhalle