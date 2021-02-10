AMORPHIS Begins Recording New Album

Finnish metallers Amorphis have commenced work on their new album, the follow-up to 2018’s The Queen Of Time. Recording at Sonic Pump Studios, the band states, “Studio day one, let’s do it!”

Amorphis recently released a lyric video for "Brother And Sister", the title track of their shape vinyl single, available via Nuclear Blast. The single, limited to 666 copies, can be ordered here

Keyboarder Santeri Kallio recently commented: "Two great songs from Queen Of Time sessions in vinyl which is great. Atmospherical 'Brother And Sister' and majestic prog-driven 'As Mountains Crumble' were also good candidates for the Queen Of Time album final tracklist, but in the final run ended up as an album bonus tracks to give a special edge for different releases. With this release it is great to see these songs get more attention they deserve."

Tracklisting:

A-Side: "Brother And Sister"

B-Side: "As Mountains Crumble"

Amorphis recently kicked off the pre-order for their special 30th anniversary vinyl box set, Vinyl Collection 2006 - 2020, that will contain all their albums featuring Tomi Joutsen on vocals since their 2006 classic Eclipse.

The box set will be released on May 21 via Nuclear Blast, and will also contain the exclusive double live album, Live At Helsinki Ice Hall. The concert during which the album was recorded took place on December 7, 2019, and it was also Amorphis' last live performance in Finland before the COVID-19 pandemic. The live album contains 15 tracks in total with a playtime of around 1.5 hours. The live album will also be available digitally and on 2CD.

The box will contain the following albums:

Eclipse - 1LP (2006)

Silent Waters - 2LP (2007)

Skyforger - 2LP (2009)

Magic And Mayhem - 2LP (2010)

The Beginning Of Times - 2LP (2011)

Circle - 2LP (2013)

Under The Red Cloud - 2LP (2015)

Queen Of Time - 2LP (2018)

Live At Helsinki Ice Hall - 2LP (2020)

Pre-order the box set here.

(Photo - Lars Johnson)