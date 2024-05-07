AMORPHIS Confirms North American Co-Headlining Tour With DARK TRANQUILLITY; Tickets On Sale This Friday

Finnish metal legends, Amorphis, will return to North America this fall on a co-headlining tour with their comrades in Dark Tranquillity. The journey, which will hit over two dozen cities, will commence on September 3 in Richmond, Virginia and closes on October 6 in New York City. Support will be provided by Fires In The Distance.

Amorphis comments, “We are more than excited to announce this tour with our brothers from Sweden, Dark Tranquillity. It’s been a while, and we certainly miss our North American fans. It will be a one-of-a-kind Scandinavian death metal package with both bands performing in a headliner status every night. We'll blast through the continent like a storm; so see you all there and let’s have a metal night to remember.”

Tickets for this must-see tour go on sale this Friday, May 10 at 10 AM, local time. See all confirmed dates below.

Dates:

September

3 - Canal Club - Richmond, VA

4 - Hangar 1819 - Greensboro, NC

6 - Center Stage - Atlanta, GA * AMORPHIS Headlining date

7 - Conduit - Orlando, FL

9 - White Oak Music Hall - Houston, TX

10 - Trees - Dallas, TX

11 - The Rock Box - San Antonio, TX

13 - Nile Theater - Mesa, AZ

14 - Brick By Brick - San Diego, CA

15 - Echoplex - Los Angeles, CA

17 - DNA Lounge - San Francisco, CA

18 - Goldfields Roseville - Roseville, CA

20 - Hawthorne Theatre - Portland, OR

21 - Rickshaw Theatre - Vancouver, BC

22 - El Corazon - Seattle, WA

24 - Metro - Salt Lake City, UT

26 - Marquis Theatre - Denver, CO

27 - Bottleneck - Lawrence, KS

28 - The Cabooze - Minneapolis, MN

29 - The Forge - Joliet, IL

October

1 - Opera House - Toronto, ON

2 - Fairmount Theatre - Montreal, QC

3 - La Source de la Martinière - Quebec City, QC

4 - The Middle East Down - Cambridge, MA

5 - Baltimore Soundstage - Baltimore, MD

6 - Gramercy Theatre - New York, NY

