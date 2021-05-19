AMORPHIS Guitarist's SILVER LAKE BY ESA HOLOPAINEN Reveal New Album Trailer, Talking About The Recordings With NINO LAURENNE

The debut album from Silver Lake By Esa Holopainen will be released on May 28 via Nuclear Blast, and comes not only with the legendary guitar riffs of Esa Holopainen from Amorphis, one of Finland's biggest guitarists and metal songwriters, but also seven famous rock and metal vocalists such as Jonas Renkse (Katatonia), Einar Solberg (Leprous), Björn "Speed" Strid (Soilwork), Anneke Van Giersbergen and many more, that dive you into a world of catchy, progressive metal masterpieces that breathe the beauty and melancholy of Finland.

Today, the band released a new album trailer, talking about the recordings at Sonic Pump Studio with Nino Laurenne.

Last week, the band issued their second single, "Ray Of Light", featuring vocals of Einar Solberg from the Norwegian progressive metal masters, Leprous. The song comes with some '80s vibes that leaves you dancing in magical spheres. Watch the music video below, and get the song here.

"'Ray Of Light' was one of the first songs that I wrote for the album. The only vocalist I imagined to sing this song was Einar Solberg. We have toured together in the past and besides he is a true gentleman he is absolutely one of the most unique singers that I know. I hope you all enjoy this song and the music video as much as I do", says Esa Holopainen.

With moody cover artwork created by Metastazis, the album that was recorded at Sonic Pump, produced and mixed by Nino Laurenne & Esa Holopainen, and mastered by Svante Forsbäck will be available on May 28. Pre-order here.

Tracklisting:

"Silver Lake" (instrumental)

"Sentiment" (feat. Jonas Renkse of Katatonia)

"Storm" (feat. Håkan Hemlin of Nordman)

"Ray Of Light" (feat. Einar Solberg of Leprous)

"Alkusointu" (feat. Vesa-Matti Loiri)

"In Her Solitude" (feat Tomi Joutsen of Amorphis)

"Promising Sun" (feat. Björn 'Speed' Strid of Soilwork / The Night Flight Orchestra)

"Fading Moon" (feat. Anneke Van Giersbergen)

"Apprentice" (feat. Jonas Renkse of Katatonia)

"Storm" video:

Trailer:

(Photo - Juuso Soinio)