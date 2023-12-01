AMORPHIS Guitarist TOMI KOIVUSAARI's New Project BJØRKØ Release “Whitebone Wind” Video Feat. MARKO HIETALA And PETRONELLA NETTERMALM

In August 2023 Amorphis guitarist Tomi Koivusaari announced his long-awaited solo project Bjørkø, which features an array of stellar guest vocals and collaborations. The third single to be released from that body of work is “Whitebone Wind”, featuring ex-Nightwish Marko Hietala, and Petronella Nettermalm. The debut album Heartrot is out today via Svart Records.

Watch the music video to “Whitebone Wind (Ft. Marko Hietala & Petronella Nettermalm)”:

On the "Whitebone Wind", Tomi says:

"'Petronella acts as the counter element for Hietala’s high notes while they sing about death, which the many different contrasts containing the song is about. It’s also the most difficult song to perform vocally, which made Hietala the obvious choice as male vocalist to get it performed as it should.”

For years, Koivusaari has been the one of the creative backbones of Amorphis, a band synonymous with innovation in heavy music. Now, with Bjørkø ("Birch Island" in English), Koivusaari ventures beyond band dynamics to showcase his distinct artistic vision.

The album is far from a solo endeavour in the traditional sense. It features an all-star lineup of vocalists in multiple languages, contributing to an atmosphere that's rich and multi-layered. The talent of Waltteri Väyrynen (Opeth, ex-Paradise Lost), Lauri Porra (Stratovarius), and Janne Lounatvuori (Hidria Spacefolk) adds a rock-solid foundation to Koivusaari's artistry.

Unfettered by the structural limitations of a traditional band, 'Heartrot' stands as a testament to Koivusaari's versatility and depth. "It's a collection of various songs and points of view," he says. "I didn't want a traditional approach to limit my artistic expression."

Heartrot serves as an emotional panorama, each track capturing a unique sentiment. Koivusaari describes it as "a soundtrack to an imaginary film" replete with a "strong visual connection to nature and an ever-present sense of melancholy."

Tracklisting:

"The Heartroot Rots"

"Vaka Loka"

"Whitebone Wind"

"Värinvaihtaja"

"Awakening"

"World As Fire And Hallucination"

"The Trickster"

"Hooks In The Sky"

"Magenta"

"Reverberations"

"The Heartroot Rot" video: