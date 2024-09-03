AMORPHIS – Relapse Records Releases Collection Of Rarities

Relapse Records has released a collection of rare tracks from Amorphis titled Rarities 1991 – 2001.

The 12-track set features EPs and rarities spanning the Finnish legends’ early years. The album is available digitally, CD, and light blue vinyl.

Order on Bandcamp.

Tracklisting:

“Misery Path”

“Vulgar Necrolatry”

“Folk Of The North”

“Moon And Sun (Part I)”

“Moon And Sun Part II: North’s Son”

“Light My Fire”

“The Brother-Slayer”

“The Lost Son (The Brother-Slayer Part II)”

“Levitation”

“And I Hear You Call”

“Northern Lights”

“Too Much To See”

(Photo: Jaakko Manninen)