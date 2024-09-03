AMORPHIS – Relapse Records Releases Collection Of Rarities
September 3, 2024, an hour ago
Relapse Records has released a collection of rare tracks from Amorphis titled Rarities 1991 – 2001.
The 12-track set features EPs and rarities spanning the Finnish legends’ early years. The album is available digitally, CD, and light blue vinyl.
Order on Bandcamp.
Tracklisting:
“Misery Path”
“Vulgar Necrolatry”
“Folk Of The North”
“Moon And Sun (Part I)”
“Moon And Sun Part II: North’s Son”
“Light My Fire”
“The Brother-Slayer”
“The Lost Son (The Brother-Slayer Part II)”
“Levitation”
“And I Hear You Call”
“Northern Lights”
“Too Much To See”
(Photo: Jaakko Manninen)