AMORPHIS Release "Black Winter Day" Single And Video From Upcoming Tales From The Thousand Lakes (Live At Tavastia) Album And Concert Film

The 30th anniversary of Amorphis' landmark album, Tales From The Thousand Lakes, will be celebrated with a live recording that sets new standards in terms of brilliance and intensity. Set for official unveiling on July 12 via Reigning Phoenix Music (RPM) on CD+Blu-ray and vinyl, the performance was shot at the iconic Tavastia club in Helsinki, Finland.

Performing a legendary album in its entirety, front to back in the chronological order, is an extraordinary moment. It captures a time long gone, a point in our lives we will never forget. For who can say they weren’t forever changed after listening to the breathtaking and spiritual beauty that is Tales From The Thousand Lakes? With their second album, Amorphis erected a monument to Finnish mythology, nature and music, as touching, inspiring and nurturing today as it was back in 1994.

Tales From The Thousand Lakes (Live At Tavastia) manifests Amorphis' unparalleled dynamism and artistic uniqueness. Rarely has the raw power and emotional depth of a live performance been captured so authentically as on this sonic memento and extraordinary concert film.

In advance of the release, today the band reveals “Black Winter Day” from the forthcoming Blu-ray.

"Back in 1994, 'Black Winter Day' was a somewhat different song among the other Tales... material,” reminisces Amorphis bassist Olli-Pekka Laine. "Being probably the first death metal song with a waltz time signature and a Moog synthesizer, it truly stood out at the time. Three decades later, 'Black Winter Day' still resonates with metal audiences around the globe and plays a crucial role in the saga of Amorphis!”

Tales From The Thousand Lakes (Live At Tavastia) will be available in the following formats:

- Blu-ray+CD-digipak

- 2LP in gatefold (blue blackdust | crystal clear blackdust)

- digital

Tracklisting:

"Thousand Lakes"

"Into Hiding"

"The Castaway"

"First Doom"

"Black Winter Day"

"Drowned Maid"

"In The Beginning"

"Forgotten Sunrise"

"To Father's Cabin"

"Magic And Mayhem"

"Vulgar Necrolatry"

"My Kantele"

"Drowned Maid" video:

Amorphis will return to North America this fall on a co-headlining tour with their comrades in Dark Tranquillity. The journey, which will hit over two dozen cities, will commence on September 3 in Richmond, Virginia and closes on October 6 in New York City. Support will be provided by Fires In The Distance.

Amorphis comments, “We are more than excited to announce this tour with our brothers from Sweden, Dark Tranquillity. It’s been a while, and we certainly miss our North American fans. It will be a one-of-a-kind Scandinavian death metal package with both bands performing in a headliner status every night. We'll blast through the continent like a storm; so see you all there and let’s have a metal night to remember.”

Dates:

September

3 - Canal Club - Richmond, VA

4 - Hangar 1819 - Greensboro, NC

6 - Center Stage - Atlanta, GA * Amorphis Headlining date

7 - Conduit - Orlando, FL

9 - White Oak Music Hall - Houston, TX

10 - Trees - Dallas, TX

11 - The Rock Box - San Antonio, TX

13 - Nile Theater - Mesa, AZ

14 - Brick By Brick - San Diego, CA

15 - Echoplex - Los Angeles, CA

17 - DNA Lounge - San Francisco, CA

18 - Goldfields Roseville - Roseville, CA

20 - Hawthorne Theatre - Portland, OR

21 - Rickshaw Theatre - Vancouver, BC

22 - El Corazon - Seattle, WA

24 - Metro - Salt Lake City, UT

26 - Marquis Theatre - Denver, CO

27 - Bottleneck - Lawrence, KS

28 - The Cabooze - Minneapolis, MN

29 - The Forge - Joliet, IL

October

1 - Opera House - Toronto, ON

2 - Fairmount Theatre - Montreal, QC

3 - La Source de la Martinière - Quebec City, QC

4 - The Middle East Down - Cambridge, MA

5 - Baltimore Soundstage - Baltimore, MD

6 - Gramercy Theatre - New York, NY

Amorphis are:

Tomi Joutsen - vocals

Esa Holopainen - guitars

Tomi Koivusaari - guitars

Olli-Pekka Laine - bass

Santeri Kallio - keyboards

Jan Rechberger - drums

