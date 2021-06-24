ANAAL NATHRAKH - Metal Blade Records Announces Two More Reissues On CD, LP

On August 13, Anaal Nathrakh will release CD and LP reissues of their classic albums When Fire Rains Down From The Sky, Mankind Will Reap As It Has Sown and Hell Is Empty, And All The Devils Are Here via Metal Blade Records. Pre-order your copies here.

When Fire Rains Down From The Sky, Mankind Will Reap As It Has Sown CD and LP versions:

- jewelcase-CD

- 180g black vinyl (EU exclusive)

- clear fog white marbled vinyl (EU exclusive - limited to 300 copies)

- brown beige marbled vinyl (EU exclusive - limited to 200 copies)

- gold w/ black dust vinyl (EU exclusive - limited to 200 copies)

- clear ash grey marbled vinyl (US exclusive)

- ivory grey marbled vinyl (US exclusive)

Hell Is Empty, And All The Devils Are Here CD and LP versions:

- jewelcase-CD

- 180g black vinyl (EU exclusive)

- ivory grey marbled vinyl (EU exclusive - limited to 300 copies)

- dark olive brown marbled vinyl (EU exclusive - limited to 200 copies)

- clear w/ black splatter vinyl (EU exclusive - limited to 200 copies)

- clear light green marbled vinyl (US exclusive)

- clear warm grey marbled vinyl (US exclusive)